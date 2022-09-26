Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

New Delhi, Sep 26: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court today in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fernandez will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 as security.

The Bollywood actor was grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for over seven hours last week. It was the second time that she was summoned for questioning for her alleged role in the case.