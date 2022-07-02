Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi, after crew notices smoke in cabin at 5,000 ft height

A SpiceJet spokesperson said all passengers have deboarded the plane safely at Delhi airport.

New Delhi, July 02: A Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet aircraft (SG-2962) returned safely to the Delhi airport on Saturday morning after the cabin crew noticed smoke inside the plane when the aircraft was flying at a height of 5,000ft.

News agency ANI shared a video showing how passengers were fanning themselves with newspapers and airline booklets as the smoke entered the cabin.

A social media user, Saurabh Chhabra, who was a passenger on the flight wrote on Twitter,''Faced this incident today morning. Looks like #spicejet is #unsafe.Here are some snapshots of @flyspicejet SG 2962

Once passengers started panicking, they landed back to #delhi. Plane caught fire.

Thankfully we are safe but waiting since long. They don't have backup #✈️.''