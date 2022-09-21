https://twitter.com/SrinagarPolice/status/1572267005482520576

The remarks came after the AIMIM chief hit out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the alleged closure of the Jamia mosque every Friday.

"Sir Manoj Sinha you have opened Cinema Halls in Shopian and Pulwama but why is Srinagar Jamia Masjid shut on every Friday...at least don't shut it during the afternoon matinee show," the AIMIM chief had written earlier in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the cinema hall in Srinagar, after halls remained shut down for three decades due to violence.

The cinema hall with all the modern facilities has been built by INOX and owned by Vijay Dhar. It has a seating capacity of 520 persons in its three big auditoriums. The multiplex will also have a restaurant and gaming zone for kids in the coming months as these two facilities are being built.

Srinagar city had 12 famous cinemas but they were shut down in the 90s when militancy broke out in the Valley which tore its social and peaceful atmosphere. The cinemas were banned by a militant group called 'Allah Tigers'.

The INOX cinema will screen movies for Kashmiris from October 1 and tickets will be available from September 26.