"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and another was injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. The whole area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," tweeted J&K's Kashmir Zone Police.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

"Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family," former J&K Chief Minister responded to the incident.

Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP President, slammed Pakistan, saying it wants "a bloodbath in Kashmir." "Coward Pakistani terrorists targetted minority Hindus. Two brothers -Kashmiri Hindus- Sunil Kumar & Pintu were targeted by coward Pakistani terrorists. Pakistan wants a bloodbath in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists are enemies of people of Kashmir," ANI quoted him in a tweet.

He further said,"Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into graveyards but we won't allow it to fulfil its nefarious designs. Those involved in targetting the Kashmiri Pandits in the area of Shopian will be taken to task, they will definitely be punished."