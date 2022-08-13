Srinagar, Aug 13: In a major crackdown on terror support base in Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked four of its employees for allegedly having terror links and working as over ground workers. Among those dismissed was wife of Bitta Karate who is an accused in the matter of killing of Kashmiri pandits.

These sackings were cleared by a designated committee of the Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted to recommend cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.