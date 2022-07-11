Muslim Muneer (21) was called to police station in connection with a theft case. His family alleged that he had died due to custodial torture. The police said that Muneer was called to the station on the basis of the CCTV footage showing two men stealing a scooter.

New Delhi, July 11: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer on Monday was suspended to ensure a fair probe into the alleged custodial death of a 21 year old man that took place in Srinagar.

The police said that Muneer seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the reporting at the police station. Considering these facts with a couple of hours on the same after he was handed to his family members with all legal formalities. Later it came to the fore that he had died.

Muneer's family claimed that he died because of torture in custody and was handed over to them claiming he was unconscious. The family also held a protest on Sunday.

The police said that the inquest proceedings had begun to find the reason for the death and the post-mortem report is awaited.

Inquiry into the matter has started and one official of the Nougat police station has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry. The police also promised a professional and transparent probe.