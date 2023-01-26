J&K: Army on high alert along LoC to thwart infiltration by terrorists amid low visibility

The border security grid along the 220-km LoC, starting from Sunderbani sector in Rajouri and ending at Saujiyan in Poonch, was maintaining the highest alert due to inclement weather for the last five days, the Army officials said.

They said there was intermittent rainfall in the entire stretch for the last five days coupled with foggy conditions and low visibility.

“The possibility of infiltration attempts by terrorists to disturb Republic Day, taking advantage of the low visibility remains there. So we are alert to foil their nefarious designs,” an Army officer said.

He said though the troops guarding the LoC always remain on high alert round the clock, extra alertness is maintained on several occasions like national events to foil any attempt to disturb the celebrations.

“We maintain high alert in every possible manner through manual surveillance and technical means. It is more necessary during inclement weather so that the enemy forces are not able to infiltrate into this side and carry out attacks on forward locations,” the officer said, referring to the notorious activities of Border Action teams, composed of Pakistani regulars and terrorists.

Referring to the recent infiltration attempt in Poonch district when security forces shot dead two infiltrators, the officials said the foggy conditions during winter are a major challenge as the terror launch pads get activated to push armed terrorists into this side.

In the past, it has been seen that terrorists had made attempts to do something nefarious on national events like Republic or Independence days and “we are keeping this apprehension in mind while maintaining high alert on the LoC,” the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said besides the strengthening of the border security grid, the forces across the district are on high alert to ensure a peaceful Republic Day. "In hinterland, police and other security forces are working in close coordination and all arrangements have been put in place in connection with Republic Day,” he said.

The SSP said police are also working closely with the Army and other security agencies and are maintaining close surveillance all along, especially in the border villages which are notorious infiltration routes.