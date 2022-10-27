Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love of a brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have a long and happy life by applying tika on the latter's forehead. Both the brother and sister exchange gifts on this occasion.

In some parts of the Bhai Dooj was celebrated yesterday while in others it is celebrated today.

Hindu traditions say that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home and since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. people celebrate Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika.