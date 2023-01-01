J&K: 2 Civilians killed, 4 others injured in suspected terror attack in Rajouri

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said two "armed men" opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

"Two civilians dead and four others are injured in the firing that took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri. Search operation has been launched in the area," said Singh.

This is the second incident of civilian killings in the district Since December 15. Two local people of Phalyana village were killed and one person was injured in the firing outside the Army camp on December 16.

While the Army blamed unidentified terrorists for the firing, the locals staged a massive protest against the force and demanded an inquiry.

A total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreigners, were killed in more than 90 operations carried out by the security forces in Kashmir in 2022.

26 security forces personnel, including 14 Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel, were killed in terror attacks and encounters in 2022. Also, 29 civilians were killed by terrorists in the valley.

Of the 29 civilian casualties, 21 -- six Hindus, including three Kashmiri Pandits, and 15 Muslims -- were locals and eight were from other states.

The year saw 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks, a decline of 37 per cent compared to the previous year.

Maximum (74) joined LeT. Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists arrested and 18 terrorists are still active.