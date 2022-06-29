Its we Kashmiris who provide ‘real sense of security’ to Amarnath pilgrims: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Jun 29: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said despite stringent security measures, it is the people of Kashmir who provide the “real sense of security” to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is beginning on Thursday, resuming after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This year’s Yatra has resumed after 2 years & I’m sure that Kashmiris will welcome them wholeheartedly as always.