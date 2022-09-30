New Delhi, Sep 30: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party president.

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari are also proposers for Kharge's candidature.