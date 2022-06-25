It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz: PM Modi ahead of his visit to Germany

. .

In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on the important global issues impacting humanity, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit. "During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit," he said in the statement.

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to meet the members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies and also enriching India's relations with European countries.

"On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28, 2022 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi concluded.