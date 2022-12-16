It's isn't 1962, it's the era of PM Modi in 2022: Arunachal CM on Tawang clash

In his speech, the Arunachal CM hailed Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's idea to join the Tawang in India. He mentioned that the Arunachal became the part of the country after Shimla Agreement. "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had played a decisive role in this. But due to the failure of the then Prime Minister to take any timely decision, the situation continued to worsen."

He further stated that the history has been tampered and the Modi-led BJP government is correcting it. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is recognizing its unsung heroes and they are being given a place in the curriculum," said CM Pema Khandu.

Armed with spiked clubs, over 200 soldiers of the Chinese PLA clashed with the Indian soldiers in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector, last Friday, a PTI report said. India and China are already locked in a tense stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. In a statement, the Army said claimed that the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides, the Army also said.

Meanwhile, former chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane has slammed China for stooping low to the level of "prehistoric times" as its army used "clubs and barbed wires" in the scuffle with the Indian Army recently in Arunachal Pradesh.

"That is how an army fights by using the weapons at your disposal and not getting into fisticuffs. Are we hooligans or mafia? We are professional. Is that the level PLA has gone down to? Hooliganism and streetfighting? Or they are a professional 21st-century army? On one side they try to show their technological prowess, on the other side they are coming with barbed wire clubs. It is ridiculous," he said.