I-T raids premises of Kollywood top film financier Anbu Cheziyan

The search operation was being held at more than ten places in Chennai and Madurai.

New Delhi, Aug 02: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday was conducting search operations at several locations belonging to Tamil film industry's financier and movie maker G. N. Anbu Chezhiyan in an alleged case of tax evasion.

The Income Tax Department has not given any statement so far.

According to reports, the I-T officials will check Chezhiyan's financial transactions for the past three years to check any suspicious activity in the accounts.

The I-T officials will also speak to the Chartered Accountant of the producer.

Anbu, a well-known film financier in the Tamil film industry, has financed numerous projects. He also produces and distributes films under his Gopuram Films banner.

Earlier on Feb 5, 2020, prominent figures belonging to the Tamil film industry came under the IT scanner and searches were conducted at 38 locations across the state.