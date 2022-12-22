IT raid on pro-Khalistan Punjabi singers Ranjit Bawa, Kanwar Grewal

The two singers have been in the news for wrong reasons for some time now. Not only their songs are fuelling dangerous narratives around the movement for a separate Khalistan but they also glorify the disgraced slain terrorist Bhindranwale. The two singers were quite active during the so-called 'farmers protests' which were anarchic and archaic in several ways.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Income Tax sleuths have raided the houses of the two Panjabi singers as they had received a number of complaints about large scale tax evasion by the duo. Both Ranjit Bawa and Kanwar Grewal are known for their support to Khalistani terrorists and their icon Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale although the raids have nothing to do with it.

Ranjit Bawa and Kanwar Grewal, who are known supporters of Khalistani movement and its icon Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, were reportedly involved in huge tax theft.

Tax theft behind raids

As per reports, the duo were involved in evasion of huge amounts of tax. The latest I-T raids were meant to tally the actual earnings of the singers with the wealth disclosed by them in their income tax returns. The raids were carried out in the presence of CRPF jawans.

The operations were carried out at the residences and commercial properties of Bawa in Chandigarh, Mohali and Batala. Neither the visitors nor the family members were allowed during the raid to move away from the house. The details have not yet come on the exclusive findings from the raid.

Terror sympathisers

Earlier, Grewal's song 'Rihai' made the news headlines as it received criticism for glorifying Khalistani extremists. Later, the song was banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for unashamedly praising terrorism and painting the Indian judicial system negatively.

'Rihai' was not the only song where Kanwar Grewal have been praising terrorism and Khalistani movement. In another song "Bas 4-5 Ghanteya Di Waat Delhi-e Tenu Yaad Karva Deyange Aukaat Diliye, Teri Hikk Utte Chhadd Ke Jaikaare Launge" also, he did the same thing.

Similarly, Bawa has been singing pro-Khalistani songs which have received criticism from the sane voices within the Sikh community. One of his songs "Rabb na kari je gora pher aa gaya, le leyo azaadi ohdoyoga karke" received wide criticism as it makes fun of traditional Yoga practices.

These two singers have also been accused of creating a divide between Punjab and the rest of the country. The State that had bled a lot in the 1980s and early 1990s does not want a repetition of similar violent incidents. Hence, people have demanded that these Khalistani elements be taken to task.