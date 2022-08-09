It is a great blend: PM Modi on new Maharashra Cabinet

"Congratulations to all those who took oath as ministers in Maharashtra government today. It is a great team of people with administrative experience and a passion for good governance. I wish them all the best in serving the people of the state", tweeted PM Modi.

. .

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after he took oath and 18 legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Those who took oath as ministers include nine each from the Shinde group of the Shiv Sena and the BJP. There is no woman on the list.