'It breaks our heart, dragging religion': Sheezan Khan's sisters slam media for demeaning him

Vanita Sharma, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma had levelled allegations that actor Sheezan Khan, who was her co-star in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, forced her to follow Islam.

Taking to Instagram and defending her brother Sheezan Khan, Falaq wrote, "It breaks our hearts how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan- ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people."

"The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It's equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources," the statement read.

"Don't be fooled... we also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as media portals who are able to see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she's in a better place now," the statement concluded.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide.