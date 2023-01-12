ISRO to launch three major missions in next 3 months

Bengaluru, Jan 12 : The Indian Space Research Organisation has planned three major rocket launches in the next three months, its chairman S Somanath said here on Wednesday.

The rockets are Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the ISRO chief said.

"By the end of January and February, we are planning the launch of SSLV. Then LVM-3 next mission for One Web commercial launch. After that PSLV launch again for the commercial purpose. So, this is the immediate target for the next three months," he told reporters after the inauguration of a three-day workshop on Space Situational Awareness and Space Traffic Management here.

To a question, Somanath said the flight test of Gaganyaan may take place in April or May, which pertains to abort mission test.

Gaganyaan is the ambitious mission of India to send the first crewed orbital space craft.

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is a small-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO with payload capacity to deliver 500 kg (1,100 lb) to low Earth orbit (500 km (310 mi)) or 300 kg (660 lb) to Sun-synchronous orbit (500 km (310 mi)) for launching small satellites, with the capability to support multiple orbital drop-offs. SSLV is made keeping low cost, low turnaround time in mind with launch-on-demand flexibility under minimal infrastructure requirements. The maiden flight SSLV-D1 was conducted on 7 August 2022, from the First Launch Pad, but failed to reach a stable orbit.

The Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM 3), previously referred to as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk3), is a three-stage medium-lift launch vehicle developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Primarily designed to launch communication satellites into geostationary orbit, it is also due to launch crewed missions under the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme. GSLV Mk III has a higher payload capacity than it's predecessor, GSLV Mk II.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is the third generation launch vehicle of India. It is the first Indian launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages. After its first successful launch in October 1994, PSLV emerged as a reliable and versatile workhorse launch vehicle of India. The vehicle has launched numerous Indian and foreign customer satellites. Besides, the vehicle successfully launched two spacecraft "Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013" that later travelled to Moon and Mars respectively. Chandrayaan-1 and MOM were feathers in the hat of PSLV. The launch of PSLV-C48 marks the 50th Launch of PSLV.

PSLV earned its title 'the Workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites to Low Earth Orbits. It can take up to 1,750 kg of payload to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbits of 600 km altitude.