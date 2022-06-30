ISRO to launch rocket PSLV-C53 today: When and where to watch

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of the recently formed NewSpace India Limited, a public sector unit under the Department of Space.

Overall, this is the 55th PSLV mission. A four stage, 44.4 m tall PSLV-C53 has a lift-off mass of 228.433 t, and would inject DS-EO satellite into an orbit with semi-major axis of 6948.137 20 km, at an altitude of 570 km measured from the equator, with a low inclination of 100 0.20.

. .

It would inject the primary payload, the 365 kg earth observation satellite called DS-EO into an orbit of 570 km height, as measured from the equator.

The other two payloads that will be hurled into space are a 155 kg NeuSAR satellite and the 2.8 kg Scoob-1 nano-satellite of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

When and where to watch PSLV-C53 launch?

You can watch the PSLV-C53 mission launch live