Israeli filmmaker mocks a film on Hindu genocide and obviously the left liberals in India are thrilled

In the case of The Kashmir Files the story was about the Hindu genocide in Jammu and Kashmir. In the case of the CAA, it was about giving citizenship to the persecuted minorities in the Islamic nations of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The genocide of the minority Hindus, Sikhs, Christians continues in these Islamic nations. On October 11, Chandra Mejraj was kidnapped from the Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad in Pakistan. The incident took place just three months after three women from the Hindu community were kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam.

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Kashmir Files has been called as 'vulgar propaganda' by a Israeli filmmaker and jury head at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid. It comes as no surprise that an entire left liberal ecosystem in India has jumped in support of him. When the Centre brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), it was the same left liberal ecosystem along with many-many Islamic radicals who were quick to oppose it.

Even as the Israeli envoy has expressed embarrassment over Nadav Lapid's comments on 'The Kashmir Files', India's very own left liberals have pounced back in the Israeli film maker's support. But are we surprised?

What the left liberals are saying:

The question is why does a particular ecosystem question 'The Kashmir Files'. Before speaking about the exodus and genocide of the Hindus from Kashmir, we must take a look at the kind of reception that Lapid is getting for his 'vulgar propaganda' comment from Congress leaders and the left liberals. Those who were quick to back Lapid's statement were Congress leaders Srinivas B V, Supriya Shrinate and left backer and small-time Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar among others.

"PM Modi, his govt, BJP, the RW ecosystem feverishly promoted 'The Kashmir Files' a movie rejected by International Film Festival Of India. Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it 'propaganda, vulgar movie - inappropriate for the film festival'. Hate gets called out, eventually," Supriya Shrinate said in a tweet.

Shame is Official now, actor Prakash Raj said in a tweet. Apparently it is very clear to the world, Swara said while reacting to Lapid's comments which have been slammed by a majority including Israel's Ambassador to India who said he was ashamed. Many others, part of the left ecosystem, have just said what Ladiv said without adding anything to it.

The Kashmir Files:

Anupam Kher, who starred in the film, said that 'The Kashmir Files' helped people all over the world to be aware of the tragedy that happened to the Kashmir Pandits in the 1990s. On the night of 19 January 1990, five lakh Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes and memories in Kashmir following increased and targeted violence by the radical Pakistan backed Islamists against the Hindus. The tragedy had to be recovered, Kher said while adding as a Kashmiri Hindu, he had to live with the tragedy.

Even now:

While we discuss the 1990s, it also must be noted by the above mentioned ecosystem that not just in Jammu and Kashmir, but atrocities against Hindus are taking place galore. In Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorists have targeted the migrant workers, Hindus and even pro-India Muslim officers. Earlier this year, it was found that The Resistence Front, a derivative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had plotted to target the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir with the sole intention of telling the Hindus across the country not to visit the Amarnath Yatra.

Recommended Video

The Kashmir Files-IFFI controversy: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher react | Oneindia News *News

The attacks in the neighbouring Islamic nations:

Very recently a Hindu girl was beheaded by Abu Bakr in Bangladesh. Hindus have been treated like second-class citizens in these countries. In Afghanistan, the Sikh population continues to be targeted with the sole intention of wiping them out. In 2017, a report from Bangladesh said that 107 Hindus had been killed while 31 were victims of enforced disappearance.

In 2013, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had said that 1,000 Hindu families had fled to India while 25 Hindu women were raped and 235 Temples were vandalised. The atrocities against Hindus numbered at 6,437, the report also added. In 2010, 60 members of the Hindu community in Karachi were attacked and evicted from their homes.

Talking into account all these incidents, the government's decision of introducing the CAA was taken while the left liberals panned it with all their might. In a nutshell, the CAA was introduced in 2019 providing a pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians.