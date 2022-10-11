Islamists in Pakistan on savage hunt to wipe out Hindus

The incident comes three months after three women from the minority Hindu community were kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam. This only shows the rising number of atrocities against the Hindu community and other minorities in Pakistan.

New Delhi, Oct 11: A Hindu girl has been abducted from the Hyderabad town in Pakistan's Sindh province. Her parents said that Chandra Mejraj was kidnapped from the Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad while she was returning home. Report said that a police complaint has been filed but the girl has not yet been found.

The Hindus in Pakistan have faced religious persecution and systematic violence for many years now. Documented massacres, rapes and forced conversions is what the minorities in Pakistan have endured.

Meena Meghwar a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from the Nasarpur area while another girl was abducted while she was returning home in Mirpurkhas town. In the same town, a Hindu man named Ravi Kurmi alleged that his wife Rakhi was kidnapped and later showed up after she had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man. The police, however, claimed that she did not out of her own will.

Satran Oad, Kaveeta Bheel and Anita Bheel also met with the same fate three months back.

On March 21, a Hindu girl named Pooja Kumari was shot dead outside her home in Sukkur after she refused to marry a Pakistani man.

In October 2021, a parliamentary committee in Pakistan had rejected a bill against forced religious conversions with the then religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri saying the environment was not conducive to enact such a law. The minister even said that a law against forcible conversions could disturb peace and harmony in the country.

The Hindus in Pakistan have faced religious persecution and systematic violence for many years now. Documented massacres, desecration of Temples, rapes, forced conversions and torture is what the minorities in Pakistan have endured.

The Pakistan Human Rights Council had in 2010 said that every month 25 Hindu girls are raped and converted forcibly. On October 18 2005, Sanno Amra and Champa, a Hindu couple residing the Punjabi colony in Karachi, returned home only to find that their three teenage daughters had disappeared. They had been taken to a madrasa and forcibly converted and were not allowed to meet their parents after that.

60 members of the Hindu community in Karachi were attacked and evicted from their homes in 2010 as a one of them was drinking water from a nearby Mosque. In 2014, a policeman standing guard outside a temple was shot dead.

The year 2005 saw the deaths of 32 Hindus in firing from the government side during clashes between the Bugti tribesmen and paramilitary forces in Balochistan. In September 2019, a Hindu teacher came under attack and three Hindu Temples were vandalised in Ghtoki over blasphemy allegations.

Now take the case of Ranaram Bheel. He was living with his wife in Pakistan. His Muslim landlord forcibly converted her to Islam and married her. Bheel made several attempts to get justice, but no action had been taken. Bheel took the decision to move to India with daughter and had he not done that his daughter would have been in the same situation that he wife is in.

Taking into all such cases, the Union Government came out with the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants rights to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains who have been persecuted in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.