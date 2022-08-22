Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on India’s leadership elite detained in Russia

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber who was plotting a terrorist attack against one leader who is part of India's elite.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement according to Russia news agency Sputnik.