Islamic State inspired terrorism poses big threat to humanity: NSA Doval

He also said that the aim of the discussion is to bring together Indian and Indonesia Ulema and scholars who can take forward the cooperation in promoting harmony, peace co-existence and tolerance. This will bolster the fight against violent extremism, terrorism and radicalisation, Doval further added.

"None of the ends for which extremism, radicalisation and the misuse of religion are employed are justifiable on any ground. This is a distortion of religion against which all of us need to raise our voices. Extremism and terrorism is against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and well-being (Salamati/Asalaam). Opposition to such forces should not be painted as a confrontation with any religion. That is a ruse,"he added.

"Instead, we should focus on the real message of our religions, which stands for the values of humanism, peace and understanding. Indeed, as the Holy Quran itself teaches, killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving humanity. Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is 'Jihad Afzal' - that is, Jihad against one's senses or ego- and not against innocent civilians," he added.

At the invitation of the NSA, top Indonesian minister, Mohammad Mahfud is in Delhi. The coordinating minister for the political, legal and security affairs of Indonesia, Mahfud is accompanied by a high delegation of the Ulema.

The Ulema from Indonesia will be interacting with their Indian counterparts. The discussion would be on the Role of the Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia.

There would be three sessions- the first one on Islam: Continuity and Change, second on Harmonising inter-faith society: Practice and Experience and last session will be on Countering Radicalisation and Extremism in India and Indonesia.

NSA Doval and visited Indonesia for the second Indo-Indonesia security dialogue in March this year and it was during that visit, he invited Mehsud to India.