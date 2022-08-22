Islamic State bomber detained in Russia for attempting attack in India was recruited through Telegram

The statement also added that the detained was recruited by one of the Islamic State suicide bomber in Turkey.

The terrorist detained can be heard saying in the video that he was supposed to take revenge in India for 'insulting the Prophet.'

He took an oath of allegiance to the Emir of the Islamic State. After that he was given the task of leaving Russia. He was to complete the necessary documents and fly to India and commit a high-profile act of terror.

Further it was found that he was recruited by one of the Islamic State leaders in Turkey. The recruitment was processed remotely on Telegram. They also held personal meetings in Istanbul.

According to the Indian Home Ministry, the Islamic State is using various internet based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. The agencies are closely monitoring the cyberspace to keep a track on the activities of the outfit which is banned in India.

The National investigation Agency (NIA) too has carried out a series of raids in recent years and busted scores of Islamic State modules.