Islam and Christianity are similar in their sole agenda of 'converting' people: Baba Ramdev in viral video

Addressing a gathering in Barmer, Rajasthan, Baba Ramdev alleged that the Islam and Christianity were similar in their sole agenda of 'converting' people while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.

New Delhi, Feb 04: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has sparked yet another controversy after a video went viral on social media platforms where he can be heard accusing Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

''I am not criticising anyone but...some people are obsessed with converting the entire world to Islam and...Christianity,''he said.

"Muslims offer namaz five times a day and then do whatever they want. They kidnap Hindu girls and commit all kinds of sins. Our Muslim brothers commit a lot of sins but they definitely offer Namaz as they are taught to do so. Hindu religion is not like this," Ramdev added.

Continuing his tirade against Islam, he said Muslims become terrorists or criminals and yet offer Namaz (religious prayer) five times a day. "Wake up early in the morning, pray to God, do yoga, do good work and good deeds by worshiping your deity. This is what Hindu religion and Sanatan Dharma teach us," Ramdev said.

He also commented on how Muslims dressed, saying, "for them, heaven means wearing pyjamas over ankles, cutting their moustaches, and wearing their caps. I am not saying that the Quran or any Islam tells them to do this. But that's how people are doing it".

Activist files complaint against Ramdev

A Bihar-based rights activist on Saturday filed a complaint against Ramdev for allegedy hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his remarks at a recent meeting of seers.

Tamanna Hashmi lodged the complaint against Ramdev before a local court here and demanded the registration of an FIR against him. At a meeting of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday, the yoga guru had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

"Ramdev's statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments," Hashmi told reporters, after filing the complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur.