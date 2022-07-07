ISIS released 2,400 beheading videos between 2015-20

Looking at the present state of affairs, it is important to recall that the ISIS had called on radical Muslims to use knives and stones as weapons of jihad to target the non-Muslims across the world.

New Delhi, July 07: The Udaipur and Amaravati murders are not mere acts of violence but they hint towards something much graver and bothersome. The gore and violence that the accused indulged in shows that Islamist radicals have been adopting Islamic state like tactics in their violent modus operandi.

The gruesome videos and gory messages from such terror groups and the recent killings in India have a strong connection

Besides, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) that operates out of Afghanistan had also put a video threatening to conduct attacks against India whenever possible. In a recent video circulated by the Islamic State, the terror group has spoken about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan followed by animations of suicide bombing. The message ends with a "warning" that the attacks would be conducted soon.

When OneIndia spoke to experts and analysts, an official said that the recent killings in Udaipur and Amaravati are a result of the massive online propaganda carried out by outfits such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. Documented data suggests that nearly 2,400 videos of beheading have been put out by these outfits between 2015 and 2020.

These videos are then widely circulated on the social media, WhatsApp among others.

In this context one would also have to look at the propaganda that is being run in Turkey against India. Targeting the RSS, several Turkish magazines have been alleging that Indian Muslims are being persecuted. These are the factors that have contributed largely to the radicalisation.

In addition to the beheading videos the Islamic State has also mentioned in its mouthpiece, AlAzaim Foundation, about the "Hindu regime" in India.

Prior to this the Islamic State Khorasan Province had released a 50-page document with pictures of PM Modi petting a cow. The document also called for attacks on India and Indian interests.

The Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent (AQIS) had recently released a warning stating that suicide bombings would be carried out in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Gujarat. The outfit said that the bombings would be carried out to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad.