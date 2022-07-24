ISC class 12 results out; 99.38% students pass

This year, the overall passing passing percentage stands at 99.38% with girls outperforming the boys.

Out of 96,940 students who took the exams, 45,579 (99.52%) girls cleared the exam while 50,761 (99.26%) boys passed in 2022.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check