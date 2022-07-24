New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday announced Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 at 5 pm.
ISC class 12 results out; 99.38% students pass
This year, the overall passing passing percentage stands at 99.38% with girls outperforming the boys.
Out of 96,940 students who took the exams, 45,579 (99.52%) girls cleared the exam while 50,761 (99.26%) boys passed in 2022.
ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check
Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.
ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check
- Go to the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
- Click on the result link. Select ISC result link
- Provide your unique ID, index number, and other required information
- ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results will appear on the screen
- Download and keep a copy for reference
