ISC class 12 results out; 99.38% students pass


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Sunday announced Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 at 5 pm.

Representational image

This year, the overall passing passing percentage stands at 99.38% with girls outperforming the boys.

Out of 96,940 students who took the exams, 45,579 (99.52%) girls cleared the exam while 50,761 (99.26%) boys passed in 2022.

.
.

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
  • Click on the result link. Select ISC result link
  • Provide your unique ID, index number, and other required information
  • ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy for reference

Published On July 24, 2022

More RESULTS  News arrow_forward

Read more about: results isc
Read more...