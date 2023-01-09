Is Upendra's 'Kabzaa' the next big Pan-India movie after 'KGF 2' and 'Kantara'? IMDB list indicates

Now, yet another movie seems to be making a huge buzz not just in Sandalwood, but across the country. It is Real Star Upendra's 'Kabzaa'. The teaser of the movie has become a runaway hit with the Kannada version alone garnering 30 million views.

Bengaluru, Jan 09: Kannada film industry has been raising the bar in terms of content in the recent years. Especially 2022 can be considered as a golden year for Sandalwood as two films 'KGF 2' and 'Kantara' tasted a pan-India success.

Upendra's 'Kabzaa' is the only Kannada film to have found a place in the IMDB's 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023'.

Despite the astounding quality, the fans have pointed striking similarities between 'Kabzaa' and 'KGF 2'. People have pointed out cinematography, content and many other elements in the Upendra-starrer look similar to the Yash's blockbuster flick.

Nonetheless, 'Kabzaa' has picqued a lot of interest and it is evident after the movie found seventh place in the IMDB's list of 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023'.

The list is topped by Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is in the second place. Khan's other flick 'Jawan', Prabhas' 'Adipurush' and Salaar' are in the next three positions. 'Kabzaa' is next to Vijay's 'Varisu'. Check out the top 20 list:

Pathaan

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

Jawan

Adipurush

Salaar

Varisu

Kabzaa

Thalapathy 67

The Archies

Dunki

Tiger 3

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Thunivu

Animal

Agent

Indian 2

Vaadivaasal

Shehzada

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bholaa

'Kabzaa' is the only Kannada movie to find a place in the list. R Chandru has written the movie and directed the flick which has the music of Ravi Basrur of 'KGF' fame.

The story of the movie is about a renowned freedom fighter, Raja Amareshwara, getting killed during the British Raj. Due to unfavorable circumstances, his son Arkeshwara, becomes the king of the underworld between 1960-1984.

The craze clearly indicates that 'Kabzaa' has the potential to become the next big flick from Sandalwood after Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' and Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'.