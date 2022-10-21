Citing Modi's remarks that respect for women is important for India's growth, he alleged that BJP leaders are attending events hosted by another rape convict out on parole as reported by news agency PTI.

New Delhi, Oct 21 : Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding respect for women a day after Union cabinet minister Pralhad Joshi defended the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kharge said,"PM Modi said respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. A cabinet minister defends the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano Case. BJP leaders attend an event hosted by another rape convict who's out on parole. Is this the respect for women that PM was preaching.''

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out free from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

The Gujarat government has told the top court that the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the premature release of the 11 convicts vide letter dated July 11, 2022. It also disclosed the proposal was opposed by the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai and the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay.

