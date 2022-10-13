"It's a matter of shame that they tried to malign Durga Puja by using the face of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi as that of 'asur'. All of us respect Gandhiji," Banerjee said while addressing a Bijoya Sammelani programme in Kolkata.

The chief minister lauded the police for apt handling of the situation and not allowing it to snowball into a major issue during the Durga Puja.

"People will give a befitting reply to those who tried to insult the father of the nation. They later changed it after police intervened," Banerjee said.

The organisers of the puja near Ruby crossing in southeast Kolkata changed the appearance of the idol that looked like Gandhi following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged. The West Bengal BJP unit had condemned the incident.

Mamata further said that the Central investigating agencies will go after BJP leaders once the party is out of power in Delhi.

"Today you are in power and that's why you are using central (investigating) agencies. Tomorrow when you won't be in power, agencies will go to your house and pull your ears. Be ready for this. I don't want to say anything more than this," said Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee's statement comes 48 hours after TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teacher recruitment case in West Bengal.