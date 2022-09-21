Soon after his tweet, Congress leaders tore into him and asked BJP to look beyond people's faith.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who is likely to contest the party's presidential election said Rahul Gandhi's gesture is just a decent one towards a kid.

"Is there no low to which BJP spokesperson won't sink? Tharoor said. "She is a little child and too young to be part of ant vote bank. Please spare her from your small-mindedness!" Tharoor tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl.

"It's one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra - but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" she said.

Responding to Shrinate's tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Worse than the pits."

Congress leader Pawan Khera said those who divide people based on their clothes are not desh-bhakts -- they are only 'Modi-bhakts'. "Found the divider of India," Pawan Khera tweeted.

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and said it shows the "fear" and "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party's leadership at the success of the yatra.