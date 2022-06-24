Is there a Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Here is what we know

Several social media posts circulated by some organisations on social media have called for a Bharat bandh on June 25 to protest against the Modi government, with the main focus on saving the integrity of Bharat.

While several other issues included center's Agnipath scheme, ED questioning of the Gandhi family, privatisation, saving democracy, and the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

"In Protest of the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government, wants to stay in Government through Divisive Politics," posted a Twitter user along with the hashtag ModiMustResign Stop Oppression of Indigenous Peoples #ShameOnBJP #BharathBandh #25thJune_BharatBandh.

However, there is no clarity on the Bharat Bandh. Therefore, it is very important to verify any information seen on social media from a certified or reliable platform. If you also see any message or picture or screenshot, then check it on any official platform of the government. Do not fall prey to wrong information.