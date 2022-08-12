Is Indian Railways recruiting for 9,000 posts of RPF constable?

"It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media," the statement added.

Earlier, the Railways said it will recruit 1,48,463 people over the next one year as compared to the 43,678 people recruited on an average annually over the last eight years.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a statement during the Monsoon session in Parliament, had said that the Railways has majorly contributed to providing employment to aspirants, where 18,000 jobs have been provided alone this year.

He added that the Railways taking steps to provide one lakh and 40,000 jobs as per Modi's announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs.

The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction to recruit 10 lakh people in various departments and ministries in the next 18 months.

The Railways said that from 2014-15 to 2021-22, its total intake was 3,49,422 people with an average of 43,678 per year, while in 2022-23 it will recruit 1,48,463 people.