Is Hindi the national language of India or not? Here is list of 22 official languages of India with states

New Delhi, Apr 28: A comment made by Kannada actor Sudeep has brought back the question around the national language of India.

Is Hindi the national language of India? Well, the answer is "no."

Hindi is not the national language of India, but article 343(1) of the Indian constitution specifically mentions that, "the official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script." The business in the Indian parliament can only be transacted in Hindi or in English.