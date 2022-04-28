Is Hindi the national language of India or not? Here is list of 22 official languages of India with states

New Delhi, Apr 28: A comment made by Kannada actor Sudeep has brought back the question around the national language of India.
Is Hindi the national language of India? Well, the answer is "no."
Hindi is not the national language of India, but article 343(1) of the Indian constitution specifically mentions that, "the official language of the Union shall be Hindi in Devanagari script." The business in the Indian parliament can only be transacted in Hindi or in English.
English is allowed to be used in official purposes such as parliamentary proceedings, judiciary, communications between the Central Government and a State Government.
States within India, which has 121 languages and 270 mother tongues, have the liberty and powers to specify their own official language(s) through legislation. In addition to the official languages, the constitution recognizes 22 regional languages, which include Hindi but not English, as scheduled languages.
Here is The List of 22 Official Languages of India With Their States:
|Sr. No.
|Language
|Family
|Official recognition in State(s)
|1.
|Assamese
|Indo-Aryan, Eastern
|Assam
|2.
|Bengali
|Indo-Aryan, Eastern
|West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand
|3.
|Bodo
|Tibeto-Burman
|Assam
|4.
|Dogri
|Indo-Aryan, Northwestern
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5.
|Gujarati
|Indo-Aryan, Western
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Gujarat
|6.
|Hindi
|Indo-Aryan, Central
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal
|7.
|Kannada
|Dravidian
|Karnataka
|8.
|Kashmiri
|Indo-Aryan, Dardic
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9.
|Konkani
|Indo-Aryan, Southern
|Goa
|10.
|Maithili
|Indo-Aryan, Eastern
|Jharkhand
|11.
|Malayalam
|Dravidian
|Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry
|12.
|Manipuri
|Tibeto-Burman
|Manipur
|13.
|Marathi
|Indo-Aryan, Southern
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Maharashtra
|14.
|Nepali
|Indo-Aryan, Northern
|Sikkim, West Bengal
|15.
|Odia
|Indo-Aryan, Eastern
|Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal
|16.
|Punjabi
|Indo-Aryan, Northwestern
|Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal
|17.
|Sanskrit
|Indo-Aryan
|Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
|18.
|Santali
|Austroasiatic
|Jharkhand
|19.
|Sindhi
|Indo-Aryan, Northwestern
|sd
|20.
|Tamil
|Dravidian
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
|21.
|Telugu
|Dravidian
|Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry
|22.
|Urdu
|Indo-Aryan, Central
|Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal