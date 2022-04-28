New Delhi, Apr 28: Twitter is buzzing with comments slamming Ajay Devgn for his tweet questioning Sudeep's recent remark about the Hindi language. Kannada organisations and politicians have backed the Eega star.

So, what exactly happened? What is the controversy all about?

It all started with Sudeep, while talking about the massive success of KGF 2 at an event, said that Hindi is not a national language.

"Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but not tasting success. Nowadays, we just make films that are going everywhere.

Many decades ago Chinese started dubbing their movies into the English language and everybody accepted it. We are actually quite late. But I think today the way the film industry is going, it's beautiful. Languages were just barriers. Today, it has broken all the eyes. I think it is no more pan-India, it's just a film. Pan-India is coming from Mumbai here," Sudeep had said at the movie title launch of Ram Gopal Varma and Upendra's Kannada flick.

Following his comment, there was widespread debate among the netizens. However, all hell broke loose after Ajay Devgn reacted to the Kannada actor's comment.

Devgn vs Sudeep War on Twitter

"@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," he wrote in Hindi.

Devgn's comment that Hindi is India's national language caused outrage among South Indians. Moreover, his decision to respond to Sudeep in Hindi did not go well with the fans.

Responding to Ajay Devgn's tweet, Sudeep politely said, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir ."

Sudeep informed the Bollywood actor that he loves and respects every language of the country and he wants this topic to rest. I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon," he tweeted.

In his next tweet, the Kannada superstar asked what if he had chosen to respond to his tweet in the Kannada language! He wrote, And sir @ajaydevgn ,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir."

As people started condemning Devgn for his tweet, he decided to do damage control by saying "something lost in translation." He tweeted, "Hi @KicchaSudeep , You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I've always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.

Sudeep then said that he would have been happy if he had tweeted about his work. He posted, "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards."

Massive Support for Sudeep

This conversation became a hot topic of debate on social media and especially on Twitter as language activists questioned Devgn's ignorance while telling him that Hindi is not a national language and it has been declared that it is an official language of India.

Many Karnataka politicians including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah have condemned Devgn's comment.