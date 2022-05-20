Is Bengaluru really in India? Hear what netizens say

Bengaluru, May 20 : While the entire nation is battling with severe heatwave in the month of May, several parts of Bengaluru received showers and cold weather persisted in the city. Many citizens were even seen wearing jackets in May.

However, the effects of heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted life.

On Friday, the garden city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius (°C) making it the coolest May morning in at least 10 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

The last time the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature during the month of May was on the 6th of May 1945 when it was 16.7 degrees Celsius.

Following the recent incessant rains in Kerala and Karnataka's Madikeri district, water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna has also touched 100 feet.

This is the first time in 10 years that the water level has reached this level in the month of May.

After rain in Bengaluru, netizens have populated social media handles with memes. Users, who are dealing with the unbearable heat in the Nothern region, were among the first to express their state of mind.