New Delhi, Oct 10: President Draupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an “irreparable loss” to the country. She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

Mulayam, 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment. The former defence minister was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2. “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country.