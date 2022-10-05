IRCTC introduces special South India tour package; Know details

New Delhi, Oct 05: The IRCTC has introduced special tour package for South India. This tour package will include places like Tirupati, Madurai, Rameswaram and Kanyakumari. The tour package is for 7 nights and 8 days. This travel package will include visits to various temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, and Sri Kanya Kumari Bhagwati Amman Temple.