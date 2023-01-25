Iran’s IRGC escapes EU's terror tag

Interestingly enough, the European Union has tried to up its ante against the Iranian regime by imposing fresh sanctions. This time the organization has put Iranian officials who are deemed to be involved in an ongoing crackdown against anti-government protesters under sanction.

New Delhi, Jan 25: The European Union has not yet made up its mind to declare the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist" organisation. The reason cited by the member countries is that they are yet to complete the legal process for any such declaration. However, unfazed with all these developments, the Iranian government keeps undermining human rights of its own people .

The EU Presidency said that ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression, and made it clear that the organization strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters.

37 more Iranians on sanctions list

The decision has been made to put another three dozen Iranian officials and entities placed on the sanctions list for their anti-human rights role in the country. For over several months Iran has been facing protests, mostly from women who are opposing the imposition of hijab. Dozens of protestors have lost their lives, a few have also been hanged till death for protests.

Moreover, showing its concerns towards the decaying human rights and violation by the Iranian regime, the European Parliament has voted for a resolution that called for the IRGC to be proscribed. It's pertinent to note that it is the IRGC which works day in and day out against anyone who protests against the regressive laws of the Iranian government.

Blood on IRGC hands

From eliminating the protestors to intimidating the peaceful protestors, IRGC has been involved in a range of criminal activities. Although the EU passed the resolution to ban the organization, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell clarified that listing the IRGC could not happen as there are a few legal processes that are still pending.

He was quoted saying that declaring an organization a terrorist group cannot be done without a court, a court decision first. He is of the view that it's not like if someone does not like the organization or individual he can ask the organization or him to be considered a terrorist. Interestingly, the EU has already placed sanctions on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.