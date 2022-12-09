IPS officer Amit Lodha suspended for signing contract for Netflix series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

New Delhi, Dec 09: Bihar IPS officer, Amit Lodha who rose to prominence following the release of the web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,' was suspended following a case being registered against him on charges of corruption. The complaint accused him of entering a commercial agreement with Netflix while being in a government post.

The official statement read that Lodha is accused of using his position for financial gains by signing an agreement with a streaming platform for making a deal with the production house Friday Storytellers while he is in the position of an IPS officer.