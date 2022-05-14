IPL betting network took inputs from Pakistan: CBI files case

"This network is influencing outcome of Indian Premier League matches based on inputs received from Pakitsan. In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them for betting," the CBI also said.

The CBI said that reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting in the IPL matches held in Delhi in the year 2019.

