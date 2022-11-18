IOCL Jobs 2022: 465 posts vacant, know how to apply, selection process

The Indian Oil recruitment drive is being held to fill up 465 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for Indian Oil Corporation Apprentice posts is till November 30, 2022.

Qualification

Technician Apprentice Mechanical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

i) Mechanical Engineering

ii) Automobile Engineering

Technician Apprentice Electrical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

i) Electrical Engineering

ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Technician Apprentice: Telecommunication Instrumentation: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognised Institute:

i) Electronics & Communication Engineering

ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering

iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering

v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering

vi) Electronics Engineering

Trade Apprentice Assistant Human Resource: Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Government recognised

institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Government recognised institute/University.

Data Entry Operator(Fresher: Apprentices) Minimum 12 th pass (but below graduate)

Domestic Data Entry Operator: (Skill Certificate Holders) Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate).

Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 10.11.2022 which is the date for reckoning any

eligibility criteria.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to apply for IOCL Jobs

Visit the official website https://plapps.indianoil.in/

Go to the link for Active Openings - Apprenticeship Openings -click on the apply link

Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference