IOA forms 7-member committee to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The decision was taken during IOA's emergency Executive Council meeting which was attended by the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha.

Members are Mary Kom, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sahdev Yadav and two advocates.

"We will sit and listen to everyone and do an unbiased investigation after looking at the charges and try to give a fair justice," said Sahdev Yadav, Indian Weightlifting Federation President and member of the 7-member Committee former by IOA, to ANI.

This comes after the agitating wrestlers had earlier in the day reached out to the IOA, demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations against Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief.

In a letter addressed to IOA president, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on part of the WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are "absolutely incompetent".

WFA chief will answer allegations of sexual harassment after federation AGM on Jan 22

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will issue a statement on allegations of sexual harassment against him after the sports body's Annual General Meeting on January 22, his son Prateek said on Friday.

The WFI chief had called for a press conference in his native Gonda this morning. However, after delaying it for seven hours, his son, who is a BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar constituency, came on a stage to make the announcement.

Addressing the media, Prateek said, "I am here on behalf of my father and I would like to inform you all that we will issue a written statement only after the AGM of WFI on January 22.

"We want to discuss the issue with members from all across India and then take any decision. Whatever decision we will take, we will inform the press through a written statement," he said.