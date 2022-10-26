"I appeal to the central government and the PM to put the photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Shri Laxmi Ji, along with Gandhi Ji's photo on our fresh currency notes," Kejriwal said.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

He suggested that the fresh currency notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other.

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, that has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note.

"If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we... I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," Kejriwal said.

Expressing concern over Indian economy, Kejriwal said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.

Speaking on Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the and expressed confidence that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

Kejriwal dared the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

"All demonic powers aligned against us," he said, refering to Gujarat polls.