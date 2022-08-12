International Youth Day 2022: Significance, challenges and importance

The International Youth Day was first celebrated on August 12, 2000, and since then the day has been utilised to educate the general public. The day was established when the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth recommended it to the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999. Since then the world has seen accelerated technological changes. These have transformed social interactions, the way people consume and process information and the public's perceptions of, and relationships with, traditional public and business institutions.

New Delhi, Aug 12: Today is International Youth Day and it is observed to draw the attention of youth issues worldwide. The theme of International Youth Day 2022 is "International solidarity: creating a world for all ages" to combat ageism and build bridges between generations. From the wisdom of youth to the energy and idealism of the elderly, we must welcome and leverage the gifts people of all ages bring and ensure no one is left behind. The world's problems are too vast for entire generations to be absent from helping address them."

So, what defines youth? The dictionary meaning of youth is "the period between childhood and adult age". In other words, youth are the younger generation who hold the key to the future. It is an age where are individual prepares to face life, equips himself with skills, trains to face all kinds of situations in the future. According to estimates in the 2020 United Nations World Youth Report, there are 1.12 billion young people between the ages of 15 and 24 on earth, about 16% of the global population. By 2030, this figure is expected to grow to nearly 1.3 billion.

Why is International Youth Day celebrated?

This day is dedicated to the role young women and men play in bringing change in tackling global issues and achieving sustainable development. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world's youth. International Youth Day emphasises on the rights of young people to have full access to education, healthcare, employment, monetary services and complete participation in public life. It also recognises and celebrates the contributions of young volunteers and activists who are pushing for positive change around the world as youngsters serve as catalysts for peace and prosperity, not only in their local communities but on the global stage.

International Youth Day 2022 will examine how Governments, young people and youth-led and youth-focused organizations, as well as other stakeholders, are transforming education and how these efforts are contributing to the achievement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It will also highlight good practices and lessons learned in the efforts undertaken to ensure that education is relevant, equitable and inclusive for all youth. It will also sketch out the road ahead for the various stakeholders engaged in this endeavour.

Being half of the world's inhabitants, a healthy youth generation has an unmatched potential to contribute towards the betterment of our society.

Some challenges that youth of today have to cope with:

Education: Youths of today demand for more career-oriented courses and real scenario courses than the boring theories.

Depression: Hormonal changes, added to the chaos and strain of scheduling, prioritizing, achieving, and fulfilling expectations, put a teen under considerable emotional pressure. This is reflected in mood swings, aggression, depression, anxiety, and sometimes even a complete breakdown.

Stress: Stress increases at school, and the older they get, the number of projects to be done, tests to cope with, and social drama increases, not to mention sports and other extracurricular activities.

Body Image: During the transition from childhood to adulthood, while their bodies are morphing into new shapes and sizes, teens are struggling to come to terms with their bodies and get comfortable inside their own skins.

Corruption: The youth of today should be aware of the current corruption and methods to deal with it if the situation comes. It is necessary for them to understand the difference between right and wrong.

Jobs: Jobs for young graduates are very hard nowadays as illiterates are willing to do any job for payment while educated ones only look for a job in their respective fields.

Drug/Alcohol Abuse: Due to a lot of mental issues and tensions, often youths get addicted to alcohol and drugs, which in severe circumstances can lead to death. Youth can easily fall prey to drugs and narcotics. Things usually start with trying out new stuff and some unlucky ones get trapped.

Peer Pressure: The comparison and mocking someone's ability, family background or even looks may lead to emotional disturbances in some.