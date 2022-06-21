International Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi to lead celebrations from Mysuru, Ministers to join from 75 places

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity", keeping in mind the physical, emotional and mental stress that people went through because of the pandemic. The event has been organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises.

Meanwhile, keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

While Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be joining the Prime Minister from Mysore, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be performing yoga at the IAF base in Coimbatore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be performing Yoga in Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be present at Purana Qila in Delhi whereas Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present at the iconic Red Fort.

. .

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be present at the Sun Temple in Konark in Odisha whereas Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

In Uttar Pradesh, many events and functions will be organised today to motivate people to participate in yoga sessions that will be held across the state tomorrow on international day of yoga. More than 3.5 crore people in state are expected to take part in yoga practice today. Ayush minister of state Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu told that yoga sessions will be organised at all heritage sites, ponds and historic places.

Yog abhyaas program is also being organised in Uttarakhand today. In Haridwar a large number of people are participating in Yog abhyaas program at Patanjali wellness center under the guidance of Swami Ramdev this morning. Meanwhile Yog abhyaas program is also being organised in other parts of the state. A cycle Rally is being organised in the state capital Dehradun today.

In Kerala, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the Yoga Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram, today. The programme will be organized at the East Entrance of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, which is one among the 75 venues selected for the national-level Yoga Day celebrations.

Likewise, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the Yoga Day celebrations organized by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra at Raj Bhavan hall. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will also organize mass yoga demonstrations at three venues in Kerala- Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kasaragod.