International Students Day: A day to remind that education has the strongest voice

History & Significance

The Third Reich made aggressive claims over territories outside Germany after Adolf Hitler came to power in 1933. It also annexed some parts of Czechoslovakia. In 1939, students in Prague held demonstration to commemorate the formation of independent Czechoslovakia Republic, leading the Nazis to attack the protesters.

On this day in 1939, Nazi forces arrested and murdered nine students and professors of the University of Prague without trial while sending over 1,200 students to concentration camps.

The students and professors had carried out demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. To suppress the voices, the Nazis shut down the universities and killed nine. Many, who were sent to the concentration camps, did not survive. To remember their sacrifices and courage, International Students' Day is celebrated.

It is also important because the right to education and peaceful protest remains a struggle in many countries. It is a public holiday in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and formally called the "Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day."

However, India celebrates World Students' Day on October 15 every year. The day is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Indian president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Inspiring Quotes for Students

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.

The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited.

Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.

Learning is never done without errors and defeat.

Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.

The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you'll go.

He who asks a question is a fool for five minutes; he who does not ask a question remains a fool forever.

A very Happy Students Day to all the students. Always be consistent in what you do and it will bring you good results for sure.