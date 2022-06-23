International Olympic Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

Olympic Day is all about celebrating sports, health and international harmony. It symbolises the making of a better world through sports.

New Delhi, Jun 23: The Olympic Games are the most famous and leading international sporting event where thousands of athletes participate in various competitions. Winning a medal in the Olympics is one of the highest honours an athlete can dream of. June 23 is celebrated as International Olympic Day to commemorate the birth of the Olympic Games.

History

The Ancient Olympic Games had a religious significance in Ancient Greece. They were held every four years in Olympia, Greece. The Olympics were extremely important across the country when the Greeks were at their height of success. With the Roman influence after the 5th century BC, the Ancient Olympics Games gradually declined and stopped being held.

Centuries later, in 1894, French historian Pierre de Coubertin rallied for the revival of the Ancient Olympic Games and founded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 23 in Sorbonne, Paris. This led to the first modern Olympic Games held in Athens, Greece, in 1896, where 14 nations participated.

Years later, in 1947, Doctor Gruss, an IOC member, submitted a report at the 41st session of the IOC, held in Stockholm, Sweden, suggesting the celebration of Olympic Day to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games. The celebrations were to promote the events and increase participation in sports internationally. At the 42nd session of the IOC in St Mortiz, Switzerland, the idea was implemented, and June 23 was chosen as the day to celebrate International Olympic day. Thus, under the presidentship of Sigfrid Edstrom, IOC celebrated the very first International Olympic Day on June 23, 1947.

. .

International Olympic Day, 2022 Theme

The theme for the celebrations of International Olympic day, 2022, is "Together, For A Peaceful World." The theme speaks of the power of sports in bringing people together in harmony and peace by diminishing any cultural, ethnic, national and other differences. It is a call to action for people to show their support for international peace.

Social media hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay are trending.

Celebrating International Olympic Day

Since the first International Olympic Day celebration, the IOC has called upon National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to celebrate Olympic Day in their respective countries by organising various events to indulge athletes and encourage them to participate in different sports. Today, about 150 NOCs participate in the celebrations of Olympic Day.

Olympic Day has been associated with the Olympic Day Run since its first celebration, encouraging more NOCs to promote the participation of everyone in sports. Schools and other institutions also organise sporting events to commemorate the birth of the Olympic Games as we know them today.