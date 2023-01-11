Intense cold wave, fog continue to grip North India: Check IMD latest forecast

The weather department has also predicted "cold day to severe cold day conditions" in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi, Jan 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, in light of a thick blanket of fog covering several parts of North India.

The cold wave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India and no cold wave is likely over North India during the next 4 days.

"Very dense fog observed in many places over Haryana; in some pockets over Punjab; in isolated pockets over West UP, West Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim; Dense fog in many places East UP and in some areas of Bihar," IMD said in a statement.

"Visibility recorded at 08.30 am today: Punjab: Bhatinda-0, Amritsar-25, and Ludhiana-200; West Rajasthan: Ganganagar-25; Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi: Hissar, Ambala and Bhiwani-25 each; Palam-50; Karnal, Safdarjung and Ayanagar (Delhi)- 200," the statement said.

"West Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0; East Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi/Babatpur, Bahraich, Sultanpur and Lucknow-50; Bihar: Gaya, Bhagalpur-50 each, Purnea-200; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal: Cooch Behar-25, Baghdogra-50, and Jalpaiguri-200; Uttarakhand: Pantnagar-200," it added.

According to ANI, "around 45 flights including Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Guwahati were delayed on Wednesday morning due to fog and cold weather in the national capital."

According to the weather office, 'very dense fog' is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and between 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and the season's longest fog cover which crippled road, rail and air traffic movement.

