INSACOG confirms presence of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid in India

"A 19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history. Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport," the INSACOG press note said.

An 80-year-old man from Telangana meanwhile has tested positive for the BA.5 variant. "The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history," the statement added.

"The contact tracing of the BA.4. and BA.5 patients was being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the statement added.

The BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of Omicron circulating globally. They were first reported in South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries. These variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.